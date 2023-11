A friend of mine quoted the little ditty from the old TV advert of my childhood for Weebles and it seems very appropriate.Weebles are weighted in the base so that although you can try and knock them down, they can't stay down. Hence the catchphrase "Weebles wobble but they don't fall down." Feeling very battered lately and certainly a lot of substantial knocks, but I bought this Weeble to put in our lounge to help us remember we will get up again.If you have never met a Weeble, this is the old ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFzhjnjXc2o