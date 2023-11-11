Previous
Armistice Day by casablanca
Armistice Day

In Flander's Fields by John McCrae

In Flanders' fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place: and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders' fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe;
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high,
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders' Fields.
Lesley ace
Beautiful photo and poem. Fav
November 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Perfect
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Ideal use of selective colour.
November 11th, 2023  
