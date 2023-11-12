The Veterans

They were there yesterday at the War Memorial, just half a dozen people, but they always come on 11th November and will be there again today for Remembrance Sunday and the parade. Remembering their pals who did not come home and wearing their medals in poignant pride. Every year there are fewer of these lads now grown old. God bless them.



They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.