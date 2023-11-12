Previous
The Veterans by casablanca
309 / 365

The Veterans

They were there yesterday at the War Memorial, just half a dozen people, but they always come on 11th November and will be there again today for Remembrance Sunday and the parade. Remembering their pals who did not come home and wearing their medals in poignant pride. Every year there are fewer of these lads now grown old. God bless them.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful post and a great tribute!
November 12th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Poignant
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great storytelling capture.
November 12th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Lest We Forget ❤
Beautiful image and words.
November 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Second from left spotted you
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise