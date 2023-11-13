Previous
One small step for man, one giant leap for me! by casablanca
It has been almost 4 years since I last caught a train into London. The terrors of PTSD had rendered me incapable for so long. Today, I asked Hubby to come with me to try again and to go to the cafe in Fortnum & Mason as one of my happy places.

Was I scared? Yes. A minute after that top centre photo was taken, I put a mask on as people crammed on to the train. But I did it. Thankful he was with me or I couldn't have managed that heaving train. Hopefully it will be easier next time. Exhausted now!
Susan Wakely ace
Well done. A major achievement for you and you did it. 👏👏👏
November 13th, 2023  
