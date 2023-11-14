Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
My Hero!
I liked this one of my lovely Hubby, who helped me yesterday on my Awfully Big Adventure. Going up the escalators at Green Park Station.
Thanks for your encouragement yesterday and cheering me on. Big step for me. Onwards and upwards, eh?
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2568
photos
152
followers
71
following
85% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th November 2023 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of your hubby, so nice and colourful compared to the rest of the passengers ;-)
November 14th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Sailing jacket, of course! I love wearing colour in the Winter. Black and grey just make me feel colder and duller when the weather is already doing it too!
November 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Hurrah! You are super brave. What a lovely photo of your super-supportive hubby. Have a lovely time!
November 14th, 2023
