The Elizabeth Line

This is the newest of the Tube lines in London and I was impressed with its spaciousness inside the train design, general cleanness and the use of the glass panels instead of a platform edge with the traditional Mind The Gap. I have seen panelling before at some other stations and it is a good design. My first trip on the Elizabeth Line, named for our wonderful late Queen, which I used for part of my journey home on my Awfully Big Adventure on Monday.