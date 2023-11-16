Previous
Dreaming by casablanca
Dreaming

This very tall crane caught my eye up there in the grey today. I wondered what it was thinking.....or dreaming....

Busy day ahead, at the hospital with a family member. Will catch up when I can.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
Always good to spend a few moments with your head in the clouds .
November 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
It is probably thinking I'm watching you
November 16th, 2023  
