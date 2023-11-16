Sign up
Previous
313 / 365
Dreaming
This very tall crane caught my eye up there in the grey today. I wondered what it was thinking.....or dreaming....
Busy day ahead, at the hospital with a family member. Will catch up when I can.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th November 2023 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Always good to spend a few moments with your head in the clouds .
November 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
It is probably thinking I'm watching you
November 16th, 2023
