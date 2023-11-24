Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
Cheeky fella
"I can't find my phone" says I.
Young Fella, on his way out of the door to work, immediately opens the fridge to look in there....
His next stop was the Tea Tin.
I have been known to leave my phone in both places....
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2578
photos
151
followers
71
following
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd November 2023 3:14pm
Boxplayer
ace
Ha ha - yep linen cupboard is my favourite place...
November 24th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Haha, I never know where my mobile is and when I have it you may be sure the battery would be dad. I like the mischievous look on his face.
November 24th, 2023
