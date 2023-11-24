Previous
Cheeky fella by casablanca
321 / 365

Cheeky fella

"I can't find my phone" says I.
Young Fella, on his way out of the door to work, immediately opens the fridge to look in there....
His next stop was the Tea Tin.
I have been known to leave my phone in both places....
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Ha ha - yep linen cupboard is my favourite place...
November 24th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Haha, I never know where my mobile is and when I have it you may be sure the battery would be dad. I like the mischievous look on his face.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise