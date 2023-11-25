Previous
Nostalgia by casablanca
322 / 365

Nostalgia

The Young Fella saying goodbye affectionately to his first bike, now given to a friend for their grandchildren. He had a lot of fun out of that bike! The left shot is the first day he rode without stabilisers.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sometimes difficult to let go but at least you have the memory and great photo.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise