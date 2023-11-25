Sign up
Nostalgia
The Young Fella saying goodbye affectionately to his first bike, now given to a friend for their grandchildren. He had a lot of fun out of that bike! The left shot is the first day he rode without stabilisers.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely
Sometimes difficult to let go but at least you have the memory and great photo.
November 25th, 2023
