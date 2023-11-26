Previous
Another day, another hospital visit by casablanca
323 / 365

Another day, another hospital visit

26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Oh hope you're all ok
November 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, I hope you are just visiting a friend 🤗
November 26th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@boxplayer Thanks.
November 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope all goes well. xx
November 26th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@onewing Just read your brilliant email, thank you!
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Hope all is well. My mind went into overdrive when I saw the shopping baskets then I spotted M&S.
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise