Previous
323 / 365
Another day, another hospital visit
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2580
photos
151
followers
71
following
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th November 2023 1:55pm
Boxplayer
ace
Oh hope you're all ok
November 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, I hope you are just visiting a friend 🤗
November 26th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@boxplayer
Thanks.
November 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Hope all goes well. xx
November 26th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@onewing
Just read your brilliant email, thank you!
November 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Hope all is well. My mind went into overdrive when I saw the shopping baskets then I spotted M&S.
November 26th, 2023
