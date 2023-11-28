Previous
Sun meets rain by casablanca
Sun meets rain

Rained yesterday a lot, everything soggy. Today the sun hitting the gate is making clouds of condensation rising up into the air.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Newbank Lass
Its the small things that bring a smile.
November 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@newbank It is indeed ❤️
November 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2023  
