325 / 365
Sun meets rain
Rained yesterday a lot, everything soggy. Today the sun hitting the gate is making clouds of condensation rising up into the air.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Casablanca
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Newbank Lass
Its the small things that bring a smile.
November 28th, 2023
Casablanca
@newbank
It is indeed ❤️
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
November 28th, 2023
