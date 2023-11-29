Previous
Sunset last night
Sunset last night

I never quite get used to sunset being at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at this time of year. Only 3 weeks til Midwinter's Day and then the days will start lengthening gradually again, hurrah.
29th November 2023

Casablanca

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these great colours and silhouettes.
November 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot. I remember it getting dark early in winter. Not long though till midwinter day fav
November 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
November 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely golden colours.
November 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely. I remember when I was working at a job in Portland. I had nearly an hour drive home . I was so excited when it got light at 5. That was when most people left the building, When I left there I decided to work part time only. So I wouldn't have to drive home in the dark.
November 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, I also look forward to the brighter, lighter days. Nice capture.
November 29th, 2023  
