Previous
326 / 365
Sunset last night
I never quite get used to sunset being at 4 o'clock in the afternoon at this time of year. Only 3 weeks til Midwinter's Day and then the days will start lengthening gradually again, hurrah.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
6
3
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
326
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these great colours and silhouettes.
November 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot. I remember it getting dark early in winter. Not long though till midwinter day fav
November 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
November 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely golden colours.
November 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely. I remember when I was working at a job in Portland. I had nearly an hour drive home . I was so excited when it got light at 5. That was when most people left the building, When I left there I decided to work part time only. So I wouldn't have to drive home in the dark.
November 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, I also look forward to the brighter, lighter days. Nice capture.
November 29th, 2023
