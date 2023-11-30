Got to find the beauty and fun, eh?

I had root canal this morning with a specialist endodontist and it was succesful, hurrays and hallelujahs! Just pretty sore now but pleased.



Then I drove straight down to take a family member to a pre op hospital appointment. Spotting the laughter and the beauty in the days we are in right now is terribly important.



The trees in the courtyard are visible through the windows in an inner courtyard. Aren't they beautiful? And the lift buttons made me laugh. The Ground Floor button has keeled over on its side, so clearly it is only for use by horizontal patients :)