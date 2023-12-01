Sign up
Previous
328 / 365
Advent begins
Hefty frost here this morning and freezing temperatures and I see we have snow forecast in a couple of hours, but not for long before it gives way to freezing rain.
The little wreath I made for our front door. Our door knocker is a souvenir from our years living in Ireland. Fáilte is the Gaelic word for welcome.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely lovely 🤩
December 1st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
A very welcoming addition to your door.
December 1st, 2023
