Tree time

This is a little extra 3' tree I bought to have in our dining room this year. Looks lovely and bright up there in the corner above my sheet music and art cabinet.



I decided with still being in the midst of difficult stuff and potentially a lot more to come, I would put up the sparkle and light now. I prefer to decorate on Christmas Eve but this year I went for 1st December for the whole of Advent too. Sometimes you just have to make your own sunshine, eh?