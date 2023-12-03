Sign up
330 / 365
Frosty gate
It's been very cold for the last week or so but today it turns to heavy rain in my corner of the country. Snapped this on my side gate while I had the chance yesterday.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2587
photos
151
followers
71
following
90% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd December 2023 11:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Corinne
ace
Nice iced webs !
December 3rd, 2023
