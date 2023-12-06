A touch of Germany

Our postal service is currently awful. Items taking several weeks first class to be delivered here and often only once a week or less. They are all there from the sorting hub, but the local delivery office is short staffed and we are just not getting our mail brought out and not allowed to collect. Complained officially and got some delayed items yesterday, including this lovely German Advent Calendar from my pal Twinnie. So I opened 5 doors yesterday!



On the hospital front, they called to say they have re examined the tests and the surgery CAN now go ahead. So we have a date shortly after Christmas to try again. Rollercoaster ride for sure! All a bit bonkers but at least we can settle in and do Christmas now and worry about that afterwards.