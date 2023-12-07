John Rutter Christmas Celebration

Me and my boys had an absolute treat last night. Centre front row seats for the Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall, conducted by one of my music heroes, the marvellous composer, conductor and choir maestro, John Rutter. I have loved his music for decades and to be that close to him and be conducted by him for the audience participation songs was just awesome.



You may recognise the outstanding British Baritone on the left there, Roderick Williams, who was a guest singer and who is also a composer.



Both these men are so joyful and an absolute treat to watch. My face was aching after non stop smiling for three hours. Memorable and wonderful.