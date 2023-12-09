The Other Side of the World

Our postal service is still distinctly dodgy, but I remain an enormous fan of receiving letters and cards from around the world.



This Australian stamp was attached to a card sent by old British friends who now live near the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. I love that they wrote this by hand, sent it to me and for a relatively small fee I am holding something they held and sent with love not long after.



People moan about the price of stamps, but I couldn't fly to Australia and deliver mine to them by hand for just £2.25 so I think it is an absolute bargain!