The Other Side of the World by casablanca
336 / 365

The Other Side of the World

Our postal service is still distinctly dodgy, but I remain an enormous fan of receiving letters and cards from around the world.

This Australian stamp was attached to a card sent by old British friends who now live near the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. I love that they wrote this by hand, sent it to me and for a relatively small fee I am holding something they held and sent with love not long after.

People moan about the price of stamps, but I couldn't fly to Australia and deliver mine to them by hand for just £2.25 so I think it is an absolute bargain!
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Casablanca

PhotoCrazy ace
So true! Nice!
December 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I think earlier I said our mail was back on track. But now I haven't gotten mail all week. And there are fliers that come every Friday That didn't come this week. Time to call, the post office.
December 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It is a joy to receive mail from afar.
December 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I got a real shock when I saw this, thinking my card had arrived in a week 🤪
December 9th, 2023  
