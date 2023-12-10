Previous
Choir Concert by casablanca
337 / 365

Choir Concert

This phone snap was taken by my son last night as I sang with my choir at a concert in a church as a fundraiser for them.

I had sung with them through the lockdowns on Zoom in concerts, but this was my first live performance with them for 4 years. Nice to be back singing a mix of feelgood songs and Christmas music.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh I see you and your big smile. Super image.
December 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful. I can almost hear the music
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise