Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
337 / 365
Choir Concert
This phone snap was taken by my son last night as I sang with my choir at a concert in a church as a fundraiser for them.
I had sung with them through the lockdowns on Zoom in concerts, but this was my first live performance with them for 4 years. Nice to be back singing a mix of feelgood songs and Christmas music.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2594
photos
153
followers
71
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th December 2023 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh I see you and your big smile. Super image.
December 10th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful. I can almost hear the music
December 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close