Heritage Carrots

My son's favourite colour is purple. Always has been. So I used to come up with imaginative ways of feeding him purple in foods he was reluctant to eat, such as putting blue food colouring in the water with the peas. This time nature did it for me.



These Heritage Carrots are so tasty and gorgeous. And they are purple, so what a win win! And a hark back to childhood for The Young Fella.