Previous
Sunset at the Mill by casablanca
339 / 365

Sunset at the Mill

Only 9 days now until Midwinter's Day and the shortest day of the year. The singular advantage to me is catching the sunset just after mid afternoon. Looking forward to the astronomical year turning and the days getting lighter again.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Shortest with you - longest for us! Frankly i'm sick of going to bed when its SO light! Wonderful and original Mill! fav
December 12th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is a beautiful image, and like you I always look forward to the arrival of the shortest day, so that we can feel optimistic again about longer days coming!
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful scene, I love the layers of clouds and silhouette of the windmill.
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise