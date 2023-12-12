Sign up
Previous
339 / 365
Sunset at the Mill
Only 9 days now until Midwinter's Day and the shortest day of the year. The singular advantage to me is catching the sunset just after mid afternoon. Looking forward to the astronomical year turning and the days getting lighter again.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
3
3
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th December 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Shortest with you - longest for us! Frankly i'm sick of going to bed when its SO light! Wonderful and original Mill! fav
December 12th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a beautiful image, and like you I always look forward to the arrival of the shortest day, so that we can feel optimistic again about longer days coming!
December 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful scene, I love the layers of clouds and silhouette of the windmill.
December 12th, 2023
