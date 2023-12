Delivery Time

Went off yesterday to take Christmas gifts to my Swiss friend before she heads off to Switzerland to visit her family. Added a bit of sparkly bling to my hat for fun.



Life still in limbo and big family health issues hanging over the head, but taking it one day at a time and doing my best to celebrate little things. As Corrie ten Boom famously said "worrying does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength."