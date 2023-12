1940s Christmas

This is a display in the Garden Centre. Each section was from a different decade, but this from the 1940s was my favourite.



On the boring side, a toe infection kicked off last night and my guest arriving this weekend is coming a day early and I am not ready yet, oh my! Still trying to keep my pecker up, but feeling a tad frazzled. When you are just about keeping your head above water and another wave comes in, you realise afresh how close to the edge you are. Deep breaths.