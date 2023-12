Merry Christmas 1971

"All young Wombles hated baths until Madame Cholet discovered Wombles Soaps. Now they find it gently lathers away all their dirt and leaves their Womble fur clean and shining."



So reads the back of the box on this Christmas present given to me in 1971. I was 7 years old, adored Bernard Cribbin's wonderful voice and all the Wombles and never could bear to use it and lose the shape of dear Orinoco. So I still have him in his box 52 years later.