Preparing the table

Mum in Law has been here all weekend and my parents came over for a vegetarian Christmas Lunch today. Lovely to get them all together as two of them are in their 90s.



It is my parents who are veggies, so I cooked a parsnip, maple, chestnut, feta, leek, mushroom and pecan, pine nut and cashew with fresh herbs bake for them. It was fiddly and a lot of work but utterly delicious and worth it. Beautiful flavours and textures



New table mats and runner to make people laugh, which they did. A successful little celebration.