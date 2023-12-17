Preparing the table

Previous
Mum in Law has been here all weekend and my parents came over for a vegetarian Christmas Lunch today. Lovely to get them all together as two of them are in their 90s.

It is my parents who are veggies, so I cooked a parsnip, maple, chestnut, feta, leek, mushroom and pecan, pine nut and cashew with fresh herbs bake for them. It was fiddly and a lot of work but utterly delicious and worth it. Beautiful flavours and textures

New table mats and runner to make people laugh, which they did. A successful little celebration.
