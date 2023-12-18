Previous
Reflections by casablanca
345 / 365

Reflections

My lounge reflected in a pearl vase stuffed with tinsel on my mantelpiece.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Excellent
December 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty.
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise