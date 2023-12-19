Previous
Fundraising by casablanca
Fundraising

Our choir was out at a big shopping centre last night, singing Christmas songs and raising money for London Air Ambulance.

This shot taken by Hubby (as I am in the choir!) of us all laughing and waving at some audience and friends up on the balcony of the floor above us. Made me smile.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Casablanca

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
You seem to be very happy. I love the little one on the left. So cute.
December 19th, 2023  
Annie D ace
fabulous!
December 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
There's that huge trademark smile!
December 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
So good to see you having a jolly time
December 19th, 2023  
