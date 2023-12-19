Sign up
Fundraising
Our choir was out at a big shopping centre last night, singing Christmas songs and raising money for London Air Ambulance.
This shot taken by Hubby (as I am in the choir!) of us all laughing and waving at some audience and friends up on the balcony of the floor above us. Made me smile.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th December 2023 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
You seem to be very happy. I love the little one on the left. So cute.
December 19th, 2023
Annie D
ace
fabulous!
December 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
There's that huge trademark smile!
December 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
So good to see you having a jolly time
December 19th, 2023
