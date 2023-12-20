Previous
Tolkein Tree by casablanca
347 / 365

Tolkein Tree

Anyone else see the volcano of Mount Doom from Mordor (Lord of the Rings) in this wonderful piece of bark? Made me smile.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great find. And Well photographed. (I’ve never seen Lord of the Rings!)
December 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely knobbled and gnarled.
December 20th, 2023  
