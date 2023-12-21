Sign up
Previous
348 / 365
I'm a-gettin' out of here!
Ducks below were fighting this one, so he spread his wings and flew out of the way. Wise fella.
Shortest day of the year here, midwinter's day. Hurrah. That means it starts to get gradually lighter again after this. A mere 7 hours and 49 minutes of daylight today. Roll on Spring!
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
20th December 2023 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
I hear you girl! I love bright, blue sky winter's days and walks, but sadly it's been mostly wind and rain (today is a prime example) so far this year. Roll on Spring. Lovely image of this fellow removing himself from the situation, whatever it was! Love the water splashes.
December 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and title, such a wonderful any joyful scene.
December 21st, 2023
