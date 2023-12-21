Previous
I'm a-gettin' out of here! by casablanca
348 / 365

I'm a-gettin' out of here!

Ducks below were fighting this one, so he spread his wings and flew out of the way. Wise fella.

Shortest day of the year here, midwinter's day. Hurrah. That means it starts to get gradually lighter again after this. A mere 7 hours and 49 minutes of daylight today. Roll on Spring!
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Issi Bannerman ace
I hear you girl! I love bright, blue sky winter's days and walks, but sadly it's been mostly wind and rain (today is a prime example) so far this year. Roll on Spring. Lovely image of this fellow removing himself from the situation, whatever it was! Love the water splashes.
December 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and title, such a wonderful any joyful scene.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
