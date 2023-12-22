Sign up
Previous
349 / 365
Goodbye, Midwinter's Day
Tad stormy yesterday and the winds were pushing up rather strongly. Snapped this on my phone on my way home from the Farm Shop, buying my last vegetables for Christmas.
Midwinter's Day over.......now the year has turned and the light will begin to return. Hurrah!
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2606
photos
154
followers
71
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st December 2023 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great tones .
December 22nd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Totally hurrah
December 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
We had a big storm with wind Monday and over 300000 lost electricity. I didn't so that was good for me. Lovely capture
December 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Onwards and upwards as your days get longer now. My sister suffers from SAD syndrome in winter. She hates the dark days and cold.
December 22nd, 2023
