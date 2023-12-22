Previous
Goodbye, Midwinter's Day by casablanca
349 / 365

Goodbye, Midwinter's Day

Tad stormy yesterday and the winds were pushing up rather strongly. Snapped this on my phone on my way home from the Farm Shop, buying my last vegetables for Christmas.

Midwinter's Day over.......now the year has turned and the light will begin to return. Hurrah!
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
95% complete

Susan Wakely
Great tones .
December 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer
Totally hurrah
December 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard
We had a big storm with wind Monday and over 300000 lost electricity. I didn't so that was good for me. Lovely capture
December 22nd, 2023  
Babs
Onwards and upwards as your days get longer now. My sister suffers from SAD syndrome in winter. She hates the dark days and cold.
December 22nd, 2023  
