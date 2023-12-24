Previous
Christmas Eve by casablanca
351 / 365

Christmas Eve

I photographed the star on the garage door of a little cottage we stayed at last year in December in Stratford-upon-Avon. Added the words to send you all my best wishes this Christmas.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise