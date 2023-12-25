Previous
Christmas Day Fun by casablanca
352 / 365

Christmas Day Fun

Got this hysterical gift from a friend and it has had us in stitches just now. Kazoo Karaoke! Of course, when you are laughing, it is really difficult to play a kazoo too! :) Enjoy your day, however you are spending it.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
G fun photograph I’m glad the kazoos are at your place not mine!!
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise