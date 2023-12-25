Sign up
Christmas Day Fun
Got this hysterical gift from a friend and it has had us in stitches just now. Kazoo Karaoke! Of course, when you are laughing, it is really difficult to play a kazoo too! :) Enjoy your day, however you are spending it.
25th December 2023
John Falconer
ace
G fun photograph I’m glad the kazoos are at your place not mine!!
December 25th, 2023
