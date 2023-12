The Church

Me and Hubby were out on a sticky and muddy walk yesterday, so much rain lately! Liked the way the church looked inviting with the gate ajar like that.



Young Fella was improving yesterday and my tooth pain is being held as much at bay as I can. Quiet day but enjoyed watching the Christmas Bake Off and Tabby McTat, which was a marvellous film of the Julia Donaldson book.