Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
355 / 365
Clockwatching
In the hospital all day today, likely for many hours yet. Family member undergoing surgery but no one allowed on the ward. So I am hanging out around cafes and waiting areas, hoping all will be well and waiting…….waiting…..
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2612
photos
154
followers
71
following
97% complete
View this month »
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th December 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Nice take on the situation, best wishes that it all comes out ok for you all
December 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close