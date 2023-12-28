Previous
Clockwatching by casablanca
Clockwatching

In the hospital all day today, likely for many hours yet. Family member undergoing surgery but no one allowed on the ward. So I am hanging out around cafes and waiting areas, hoping all will be well and waiting…….waiting…..
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

