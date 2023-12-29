Previous
Dark Dank Day by casablanca
356 / 365

Dark Dank Day

Yesterday, my family member's surgery seems to have gone well and they survived it (which was not certain before). Now we have a wait over several weeks for results and a follow up appointment, yet to be issued. So we continue the waiting....

Was hoping to be out walking and having lunch out today with my Hubby, trying to relax after the past few days and especially yesterday, but the weather defeated us. Dark dank day out there with frequent heavy showers and bitterly cold in the wind. Maybe tomorrow, eh? I will go and explore the laundry basket and maybe put a DVD on to iron to.

Thanks for all your kind thoughts. Doing the best we can and continuing to wait.
29th December 2023

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sorry for the difficult time you're going through. Sending positive, healing thoughts for your family member. This photo captures the dreariness of the present but the sun will be shining again soon.
December 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Definitely time to relax regardless of the weather.
December 29th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 29th, 2023  
