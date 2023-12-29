Dark Dank Day

Yesterday, my family member's surgery seems to have gone well and they survived it (which was not certain before). Now we have a wait over several weeks for results and a follow up appointment, yet to be issued. So we continue the waiting....



Was hoping to be out walking and having lunch out today with my Hubby, trying to relax after the past few days and especially yesterday, but the weather defeated us. Dark dank day out there with frequent heavy showers and bitterly cold in the wind. Maybe tomorrow, eh? I will go and explore the laundry basket and maybe put a DVD on to iron to.



Thanks for all your kind thoughts. Doing the best we can and continuing to wait.