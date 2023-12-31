It's coming.....

A last visit for 2023 to my beloved RHS gardens at Hyde Hall for a walk, which proved to be cold and showery and grey. But this little robin popped by and seemed to be looking over his shoulder, saying goodbye to 2023 before he flew off the other way.



It's been a bit of an "annus horribilis" in many ways for our family, but it has had its high spots too. A few more hours and we move into 2024, which currently contains some rather large question marks over significant issues. But there is only one way through it and that is to keep walking and see what comes. So onwards we go.



Wishing all my 365 friends all the best as the year turns. I shall have a brand new default album for 2024 as I enter my 8th year on here tomorrow.