1 / 365
First Dawn
Took a walk locally this morning while everyone else was still asleep to see if I could capture the first sunrise of the new year. Very grey and chill day, but the light did peek through for a while.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2616
photos
154
followers
66
following
1
4
1
1
2024
View Info
View All
Public
View
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful. Happy 2024 to you all.
January 1st, 2024
