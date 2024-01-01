First Dawn by casablanca
1 / 365

First Dawn

Took a walk locally this morning while everyone else was still asleep to see if I could capture the first sunrise of the new year. Very grey and chill day, but the light did peek through for a while.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful. Happy 2024 to you all.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise