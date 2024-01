Thinking...

I turn 60 in a week or so and as my current set up of Nikon D3400 and Tamron 16-300 zoom lens is also showing distinct signs of age, I have requested a new camera for my birthday.



The world has moved on since my last purchase over 6 years ago and I am pondering a second hand DSLR or moving into mirrorless, maybe the Z50 and the 16-50 lens and the 50-250. Possibly. Potentially. Eee, decisions decisions...