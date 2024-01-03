No Kitten Kong today

For those of us of a certain age, you may remember an episode of The Goodies where a giant kitten named Kitten Kong climbed up the Post Office Tower in London and knocked it over!



Today the sunlight on it just before yet another shower appealed to me, but it did make me think of Kitten Kong!



A fruitless search for cameras so far. Spent the day in London at various camera places and I am finding the technology has moved on but the new stuff doesn't do what I want it to, or it is too heavy, or a poor grip size for my hand or does not have the length zoom lenses that I am looking for available. Still looking for now but not feeling that hopeful.