Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Thumbs Up!
This morning, we managed to find a camera and lens to my liking second hand. Still a DSLR but can't reveal any more until my birthday when I will finally get to use it as it is a gift from my Hubby!
Really enjoyed reading all your thoughts on what you use and what you found good or bad. So interesting and helpful.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew...
2619
photos
154
followers
60
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Latest from all albums
355
356
357
358
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th January 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Good for you!!!
January 4th, 2024
Lin
ace
Awesome!
January 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close