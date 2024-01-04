Previous
Thumbs Up! by casablanca
Thumbs Up!

This morning, we managed to find a camera and lens to my liking second hand. Still a DSLR but can't reveal any more until my birthday when I will finally get to use it as it is a gift from my Hubby!

Really enjoyed reading all your thoughts on what you use and what you found good or bad. So interesting and helpful.
Casablanca

My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
moni kozi
Good for you!!!
January 4th, 2024  
Lin ace
Awesome!
January 4th, 2024  
