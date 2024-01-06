Previous
28th August 1943 - 4th January 2024 by casablanca
28th August 1943 - 4th January 2024

Sad to hear the news yesterday that David Soul had died. Icon of my youth in both Starsky and Hutch and, as you can see, I still have my vinyl records of his from the late 1970s. Enjoyed his film and theatre performances in the decades after that.

His family have such an interesting history in post war Berlin, where his father was a church minster and political activist. He was following the same pathway and then fell into the entertainment business almost by accident. He was a fascinating man, not without flaws but then none of us are. I liked him. RIP
Casablanca

@casablanca
a part of my youth too :(
January 6th, 2024  
Yes he graced my bedroom.wall.
January 6th, 2024  
Aw. Silver Lady and Don't Give up On Us ... big favourites of mine too. How did he ever get to be 80?! RIP David.
January 6th, 2024  
Sad when you hear news like this. But, I do love your vinyl records with your hand printed label - such a nicely vintage still life.
January 6th, 2024  
Ah bless him, great memories
January 6th, 2024  
Ah yes, very sad
January 6th, 2024  
Oh I hadn't heard that. I loved Starsky and Hutch. I also wasn't aware he had moved to the UK which is why Ihadn't seen him in years.
January 6th, 2024  
