28th August 1943 - 4th January 2024

Sad to hear the news yesterday that David Soul had died. Icon of my youth in both Starsky and Hutch and, as you can see, I still have my vinyl records of his from the late 1970s. Enjoyed his film and theatre performances in the decades after that.



His family have such an interesting history in post war Berlin, where his father was a church minster and political activist. He was following the same pathway and then fell into the entertainment business almost by accident. He was a fascinating man, not without flaws but then none of us are. I liked him. RIP