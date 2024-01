Marmalade Making

Yesterday was marmalade making day and Hubby took charge and did most of the work as he really enjoys both making and eating it. I just helped test for the set and became chief taster and label maker!



Tastes absolutely delicious. We use half the amount of sugar the recipe asks for so 1kg sugar for 1kg seville oranges, which makes it much more orangey in flavour and less sweet. 11 full jars and one half jar for immediate consumption! Job done.