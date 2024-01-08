It's Snowing ❄️☃️

So excited to see snowfall this morning, though it has all gone again now! Maybe more later if we are lucky. I was born during a particularly snowy Winter and although that was jolly hard work for my Dad trudging around the streets to the nearest telephone box and the Midwife having to battle through to our house on her bicycle, I still have a huge affinity with snow and love it. Don't think it will be like that this year somehow! But it still gives me a big smile whenever I see it.