It's Snowing ❄️☃️ by casablanca
8 / 365

It's Snowing ❄️☃️

So excited to see snowfall this morning, though it has all gone again now! Maybe more later if we are lucky. I was born during a particularly snowy Winter and although that was jolly hard work for my Dad trudging around the streets to the nearest telephone box and the Midwife having to battle through to our house on her bicycle, I still have a huge affinity with snow and love it. Don't think it will be like that this year somehow! But it still gives me a big smile whenever I see it.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Casablanca

summerfield ace
there is something about falling snow that warms the heart, isn't it? i love watching snow fall especially when it hits my face. aces on the shot, mrs. C. makes for a great abstract.
January 8th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Such serenity evoked
January 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Well that conjures up a scene from “ call the midwife” 😊
Nothing falling from the sky here, thank goodness!
January 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I am just watching a little flurry of snow and stepped outside to hear the crackle of it landing but not enough to settle.
January 8th, 2024  
