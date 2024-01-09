Liquorice

Just returned from my dentist, where the lovely Hygienist gave my teeth a good clean. Might hold back on the chocolate bar for an hour or so LOL. Awaiting a new crown so have a temp currently. Couple of weeks and a greater degree of comfort should return.



Walked past this wine shop en route and noticed afresh the mural on their outside tasting area. Lonely little table and plants in their Winter coats. Too cold today at 0ºC to be outside wine tasting, but Summer will be back in about 5 months!



Looks great on black if you have the falling snow on too!