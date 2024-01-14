Thank you

....for all your kind and lovely birthday wishes.

My boys baked me that lovely cake, made pancakes for breakfast and cooked me a super fillet steak for dinner.



I had some wonderful cards and lovely, thoughtful gifts and there in the middle is my gift from hubby, my new camera.



I decided against going mirrorless just yet and I chose a second hand Nikon D3500, so just one up from my old D3400. I gave them back the kit lens and chose a second hand Sigma 18-300 zoom instead. I haven't had a Sigma lens since my 20s and I always loved it. Great clarity and stability.



My wonderful Dad printed me off an A4 manual and put it in a folder since there was no manual with the camera and I hate using online manuals. 364 pages long! But absolutely everything in there, so that was fantastic.



Still find it odd that I have a big number for an age.....but it is better than the alternative!