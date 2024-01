Bettys Afternoon Tea

One of my birthday gifts was this delightful box of scones, tea, cake and jam from Bettys. Hubby popped out and bought some clotted cream and we had it for lunch yesterday! I couldn't get to Yorkshire for my beloved Bettys, so some friends sent Bettys to me. Isn't that lovely?



PS In case the grammar police in you is twitching (I am one of those LOL), there is no apostrophe in Bettys. It is part of their trademark.