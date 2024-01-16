Previous
Unique by casablanca
Unique

An artist friend of mine painted this card for me. Totally brilliant!
16th January 2024

Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, now that one is a keeper! What a fabulous card to receive and you don't get much more personalised than that! Love it.
January 16th, 2024  
Newbank Lass
Love it :)
January 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love it, what a happy you and fabulous fun card 😍
January 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever friend and a great card.
January 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely card😊
January 16th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That is you!! No nicer present than that! One to frame! Happy belated birthday. X
January 16th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Oh wow! It's perfect 👌
January 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 16th, 2024  
