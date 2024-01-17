Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
17 / 365
Puddled Ice
No snow down in my corner of England, but the temperatures are low and the recent rains that left puddles everywhere have now frozen over. I rather liked the patterns.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2632
photos
153
followers
61
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th January 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous abstract patterns
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This makes a great abstract.
January 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close