Hey, wait for me! by casablanca
Hey, wait for me!

A walk in the brightness and chill yesterday at my beloved Hyde Hall and snapped these ducks flying over my head. Looked for all the world like the last one just couldn't catch up!
Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began!
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and narrative, he sure seems to be battling ;-)
January 20th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
They're headed for my back yard!!!
January 20th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How super to get all 3 in the frame! Lovely.
January 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw the poor straggler needs to flap a bit harder doesn't he. I hope he catches up
January 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great shot to get all 3 - I really like the pose of the top one.
January 20th, 2024  
