20 / 365
Hey, wait for me!
A walk in the brightness and chill yesterday at my beloved Hyde Hall and snapped these ducks flying over my head. Looked for all the world like the last one just couldn't catch up!
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2024
NIKON D3500
19th January 2024 11:08am
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and narrative, he sure seems to be battling ;-)
January 20th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
They're headed for my back yard!!!
January 20th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How super to get all 3 in the frame! Lovely.
January 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw the poor straggler needs to flap a bit harder doesn't he. I hope he catches up
January 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great shot to get all 3 - I really like the pose of the top one.
January 20th, 2024
